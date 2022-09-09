Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 25): What to see and do in WNY

Sunday-Sept. 25 – Early nuisance Canada goose season continues through Sept. 25 in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sunday-Sept. 18 – Special September Antlerless Hunt continues in specific Deer Management Units. For Region 9, units will be 9A and 9F. In Region 8, the units are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N.

Sept. 11 – WNY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Route 5, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign up times will be 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Sept. 11 – Fifth Annual All Deer Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be 15 targets place in various hunting scenarios. Cost is $15. There will also be a flea market archery/hunting/outdoor equipment. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 11 – Final day, Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 13 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Sept. 13 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Meeting will focus on land trapping and fastening. Call 337-2556 for more info. No meeting in October.

Sept. 14 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 14 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Sept. 14 – Next Step Rifle program at Springville Field and Stream, 8900 Chaise Road, Springville, from 4-8 p.m. To register for this course visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/184838

Sept. 15 – Final Day to apply for Waterfowl Permits for Tonawanda/Oak Orchard WMAs for random lottery for opening weekend Oct. 15-16. Apply at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e403433904494ef19f6ba09a3475f8eb.

Sept. 16 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program begins for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Oct. 7.

Sept. 16 – NYS Conservation Council Fall Convention at OneGroup, 706 N Clinton St., Syracuse, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact https://nyscc.com/.

Sept. 17 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Jackpot Tourney from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $70 per boat.

Sept. 17 – 22nd Annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No registration is required. Free. reinsteinwoods.org.

Sept. 17-18 – Double T Harvest Shoot at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon both days. 30 targets at various yardages. Cost is $15 a day or $20 for both. Member price is $10 and $15. Contact 688-0438 for more info. There will be a Coon Shoot at dusk Saturday for $5.

Sept. 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Sept. 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St. starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Annual Bob Osborn Youth Day, to be held at 1171 Alley Road, Alden. You must reserve a spot in advance. Only 25 participants will be allowed. For ages 12 to 17. No license or hunter education certificate is needed. Register 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. A safety review will follow. This includes a live two-bird hunt. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120 for additional information.

Sept. 24 – National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations across the country.

Sept. 24 – NHF Day activities hosted by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club and Elma Conservation Club at 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Sept. 24-25 – NYPA Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, on the grounds of the Power Vista. Free admission. Numerous displays.

Sept. 25 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby Awards Ceremony at 3 p.m. at the NYPA Wildlife Festival, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, in the Primate Sanctuary Tent. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more information.

Sept. 25 – First Annual Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match starting at 10 a.m. at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Early registration is encouraged. The match will consist of three 40-round sessions. Entry fee is $25. For more info call Rob Wooliver at 392-2710 or John Ciciera at 864-5812.

