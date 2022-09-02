Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 25): What to see and do in Western New York

Sunday-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 grand prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info check out loc.org. Derby ends at 1 p.m. Monday with awards to follow at 3 p.m. at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose.

Sunday - Sept. 25 – Early nuisance Canada goose season opens and continues through Sept. 25 in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sept. 4 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign-up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Sept. 4 – Final day, Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads starting at 9 a.m. Shoot is 100 NCSA registered targets (60 easy and 40 challenging). Sign up at winscoreonline.com to preregister. Call Bill Scott at 480-2202 for more info. Cost is $50 plus other options.

Sept. 6 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Sept. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, (first Tuesday of every month) starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 7 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Sept. 7 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Sept. 7 – Call to Action Rally on New Gun Laws with the Second Amendment forever group at Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield, starting at 7 p.m. They will review the latest gun control laws and answer any questions you may have. Sen. Ortt, Assemblymen Morinello and Norris, and County Clerk Jastrzemski will all be in attendance.

Sept. 10-18 – Special September Antlerless Hunt in specific Deer Management Units. For Region 9, units will be 9A and 9F. In Region 8, the units are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, and 8N.

Sept. 10 – One Day Walleye Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh in at the Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 2 p.m. Rules are simply one legal walleye (biggest). You do not need to be a member of Southtowns Walleye to participate. Entry fee is $35. For more info call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245.

Sept. 10 – 13th Annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot and NRA Women on Target at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Choose sessions from numerous outdoor activities. $75 is fee for the day. Call Colleen Gaskill to preregister at 628-9023 for more info.

Sept. 11 – 5th Annual All Deer Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be 15 targets place in various hunting scenarios. Cost is $15. There will also be a flea market archery/hunting/outdoor equipment. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 14 – Next Step Rifle program at Springville Field and Stream, 8900 Chaise Road, Springville, from 4 to 8 p.m. To register for this course https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/184838

Sept. 16 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program begins for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Oct. 7.

Sept. 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Sept. 24 – Annual Bob Osborn Youth Day, to be held at 1171 Alley Road, Alden. You must reserve a spot in advance. Only 25 participants will be allowed. For ages 12 to 17. No license or hunter education certificate is needed. Register 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. A safety review will follow. This includes a live two-bird hunt. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120 for additional information.

Sept. 24 – National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations across the country.

Sept. 25 – First Annual Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match starting at 10 a.m. at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Early registration is encouraged. The match will consist of three 40-round sessions. Entry fee is $25. For more info call Rob Wooliver at 392-2710 or John Ciciera at 864-5812.

