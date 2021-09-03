Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 25): Fishing derbies, trap shooting, wild game dinner and more

Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Check out fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using a Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info, call 282-8992 Ext. 303.
Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day. $25,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. loc.org.
Sept. 5 – Final Day, Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby. Arrangements are being made to hold the awards ceremony at the NYPA Wildlife Festival on Sept. 25. fishodyssey.net
Sept. 5 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 6 – Final day, Lake Ontario Counties Fall Derby. Awards ceremony to take place at 3 p.m. at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point. loc.org.
Sept. 6 – Registered National Sporting Clays Association Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. You do not need to be a member of NSCA or the Hanover club to shoot. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m. Pre-register at winscoreonline.com. Walk on shooters welcome. For more info, call Bill Scott at 480-2202.
Sept. 7 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association general meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
Sept. 8 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 8 – Iroquois Arms Collectors 2A Forum starting at 7 p.m. at the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company, 2179 River Road, Niagara Falls. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court judge; Bob Pecoraro, candidate for North Tonawanda mayor; or Irene Myers, Niagara County legislator.
Sept. 9 – Erie County Federations of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Springville Field and Stream, Springville, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be club members Scott Rohe and Wade Rowcliffe discussing fall and winter techniques in area tributaries.
Sept. 10-11 – Montezuma Muck Race from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. Teams identifying species of birds. For more information, check out friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace/
Sept. 11 – 12th Annual Women Conquering Outdoors Adventures at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 8:30 a.m. Register by Sept. 1. Call Colleen Gaskill for more info at 628-9023.
Sept. 11 – First Responders Fishing Day, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. Held out of all New York harbors in Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic to follow at the SWA clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 2 p.m. Fish fry included. Call Steve Haak at 225-0229 for more info.
Sept. 11 – Birding the Beaver Pond with Buffalo Audubon and naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 to 11 a.m. At Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. $10 non-members, $8 members. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Sept. 11 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open on the lower Niagara River/Lake Ontario from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $70 per boat. Canadian waters open to fish. Register before 6:45 a.m. at Fort Niagara launch ramp.
Sept. 11 – Early bear season opens in several Southeastern Wildlife Management Units in regions 3 and 4. For more info, check out dec.ny.gov.
Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen 4th Annual All Deer Archery Hunting Tune Up, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. $12 per round. 15 deer 3-D targets out to 35 yards under various hunting scenarios. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 12 – Second annual Archery Flea Market at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Bring your used archery equipment for sale or trade. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 12 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 14 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 15 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 16-20 – Reinstein Woods Fall Festival, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Many outdoor activities. Check out dec.ny.gov/education/1837.html.
Sept. 18 – 3F Club Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Only 20 openings available. For junior hunters ages 12 to 18. Cost if $45. For more info, call Dale Shank at 417-1470 or 791-3809.
Sept. 18 – Wild Game Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 6023 Dutton Place, Newfane. Guest speaker will be Merle Fredericks, lifelong big game hunter and current executive director of the Christian Bowhunters of America. RSVP by text to 471-8149.
Sept. 18 – Douglas Rods Big Money Open Bass Team Tournament out of Buffalo. $400 entry fee. First place for a full field of 50 boats is $10,000. For more information, contact the Douglas Outdoors offices at 315-695-2000 or check out douglasoutdoors.com.
Sept. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For meeting location, contact Bob Cinelli, chairman, at 860-9774.
Sept. 22 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 22 – Virtual Waterfowl Meeting with DEC from 7-9 p.m. It will include updates on programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma and Braddock Bay WMAs, including drawdown schedules and hunt program news. Log on through dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.
Sept. 25 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 “Bob Osborn Youth Day” at 11171 Alley Road, Alden. Registration at 7:45 a.m. Learning stations, archery, trap shooting, air rifle range and live pheasant hunt all start at 8:30 a.m. Limited to 30 youths and their adult guardian. Free. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.
