Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 25): Fishing derbies, trap shooting, wild game dinner and more

Sept. 10-11 – Montezuma Muck Race from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. Teams identifying species of birds. For more information, check out friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace/

Sept. 11 – 12th Annual Women Conquering Outdoors Adventures at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 8:30 a.m. Register by Sept. 1. Call Colleen Gaskill for more info at 628-9023.

Sept. 11 – First Responders Fishing Day, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. Held out of all New York harbors in Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic to follow at the SWA clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 2 p.m. Fish fry included. Call Steve Haak at 225-0229 for more info.

Sept. 11 – Birding the Beaver Pond with Buffalo Audubon and naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 to 11 a.m. At Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. $10 non-members, $8 members. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Sept. 11 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open on the lower Niagara River/Lake Ontario from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $70 per boat. Canadian waters open to fish. Register before 6:45 a.m. at Fort Niagara launch ramp.