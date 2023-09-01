Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through Monday – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Grand Prize is $25,000 for the largest salmon. Over $67,000 in cash and prizes. loc.org

Through Sept. 25 – Nuisance goose season for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov

Sept. 3 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 4 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Silver Creek. Registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Last squad at 11 a.m. 100 targets. $50 for the main event. Targets set by Angelo Toto.

Sept. 5 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Sept. 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester.

Sept. 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 5 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. Five-person teams.

Sept. 6 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 6 – Fall Skeet League continues at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 Weeks. Looking for teams and shooters. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 9 – 14th Annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Preregister by Sept. 1. $75 fee for adults. Choose 4 outdoor sessions. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Sept. 9 – Beginner Birding at Delaware Park Rumsey Woods with Buffalo Audubon from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact buffaloaudubon.com or call 585-457-3228.

Sept. 9-10 – Gun, knife and ammo show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for 450 tables. Erie, Allegany, and Niagara County pistol permit clerks on-site. nfgshows.com

Sept. 9-10 – Double T (Archery) Harvest Shoot at 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per day or $15 for both days for members. Nonmember fee is $15 per day or $20 for both days. Call 563-7532 for more information.

Sept. 9-17 – Antlerless only special deer season in Wildlife Management Units 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F with DMP and DMAP tags only with firearms, crossbows and vertical bows.

Sept. 10 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 12 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 13 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 13 – Fall Skeet League continues at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 Weeks. Looking for teams and shooters. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 15 – Ten X Youth Shooting Program Begins, the first and third Friday of the month at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster, starting at 6 p.m. Recreational Marksmanship Program is for ages 9-20; Instructional Marksmanship Program for ages 12-20. Cost is $5 per shooter.

Sept. 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

New Date: Sept. 23 – Southtowns Walleye Association one-day tournament on Lake Erie. Cost is $40. Best six fish. Weigh-in before 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call 208-4245 for more info.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.