Outdoors calendar (through Sept 16): What to see and do in Western New York

Sunday-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 Grand Prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info check out www.loc.org.

Sunday-Tuesday – Final day, 46th Annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Everything is run through a Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. Check out www.fishodyssey.net for details or call Frank Campbell at 716-523-0013. Awards will take place at the Wildlife Festival in September.

Sunday – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10 week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 716-335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Sunday – Trap shooting and Chicken BBQ at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Trap shooting for experienced and first-time shooters. The barbecue begins at noon.

Sunday – New York Walleye Derby Awards Ceremony. www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Sunday – Final day, Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Aug. 30 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Aug. 31 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Aug. 31 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for 9 weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through September 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.

Aug. 31 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 31 – Fly tying at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, with Greg Piotrowski. He will be discussing high water steelhead flies, where to fish, the necessary gear, and how to tie his favorite patterns. Call 716-276-7200 for more info.

Sept. 1 – Beginning of the new hunting seasons and license year.

Sept. 1 – Early nuisance Canada goose season opens and continues through Sept. 25 in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sept. 1 – Gray, black and fox squirrel season opens.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads starting at 9 a.m. Shoot is 100 NCSA registered targets (60 easy and 40 challenging). Sign up at www.winscoreonline.com to pre-register. Call Bill Scott at 716-480-2202 for more info. Cost is $50, plus other options.

Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby ends at 1 p.m. Awards to follow at 3 p.m. at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose. www.loc.org

Sept. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month), starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 – Call to Action Rally on New Gun Laws with the Second Amendment forever group at Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield, starting at 7 p.m. They will review the latest gun control laws and answer any questions you may have. Sen. Rob Ortt, Assemblymen Angelo Morinello and Michael Norris, and Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will all be in attendance.

Sept. 10-18 – Special September Antlerless Hunt in specific Deer Management Units. For Region 9, units will be 9A and 9F. In Region 8, the units are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N.

Sept. 10 – One Day Walleye Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh in at the Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 2 p.m. Rules are simply one legal walleye (biggest). You do not need to be a member of Southtowns Walleye to participate. Entry fee is $35. For more info, call Tom Chiavetta at 716-208-4245.

Sept. 11 – 5th Annual All Deer Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be 15 targets placed in various hunting scenarios. Cost is $15. There will also be a flea market for archery/hunting/outdoor equipment. For more info, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Sept. 16 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program begins for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Oct. 7, 2022.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks before publication.