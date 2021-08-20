Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 12): Fishing derbies, trap shooting and more

Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day, Sept. 6. $25,000 Grand Prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. loc.org.

Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Check out fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using a Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info call 282-8993, Ext. 303.

Aug. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 25 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.