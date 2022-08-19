Outdoors calendar (through Sept. 11): What to see and do in Western New York

Aug. 21-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 grand prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info, check out loc.org.

Aug. 21-Aug. 28 – 46th annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Everything is run through a Fishing Chaos app. Check out fishodyssey.net for details or call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 21 – Twin Counties Summer Classic for Niagara and Orleans Counties final day. For more information, contact the Boat Doctors in Olcott at 778-8592.

Aug. 21 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign-up times will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Aug. 21 – National Walleye Tour Community Meet-and-Greet at 5 p.m. in the field between the Clarion and Tim Hortons in Dunkirk.

Aug. 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport.

Aug. 23 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Aug. 24 – Singles 12-week trap league continues from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, concluding Aug. 28. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 24 – Doubles Trap League continues from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 24 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola will be shooting from 4 p.m. until dark every Wednesday for nine weeks through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Aug. 24 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo Harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 24-26 – National Walleye Tour Championships at Chadwick Bay Marina. Launching at 7 a.m. and weigh-in at 3 p.m. at the Dunkirk City Pier. nationalwalleyetour.com

Aug. 25 – National Walleye Tour Kids Clinic following weigh-in at the City of Dunkirk pier. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. Clinic is anticipated for 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Second Amendment Appreciation Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Trap and skeet. Skeet starts at 9 a.m.; trap starts at 10:30 a.m.$75 entry fee. Call Fred Lima at 479-4833 for more info.

Aug. 27 – First Responders Day being sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association. Fishing out of all harbors on Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic at 2 p.m. at the SWA Club, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Aug. 28 – Trap shooting and chicken BBQ at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Trap shooting for experienced and first-time shooters. The barbecue begins at noon.

Aug. 28 – New York Walleye Derby Awards Ceremony. newyorkwalleyederby.com

Aug. 31 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo Harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Sept. 1 – Beginning of the new hunting season license year.

Sept. 1 – Early nuisance Canada goose season opens and continues through Sept. 25 in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sept. 1 – Gray, black and fox squirrel season opens.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads starting at 9 a.m. Shoot is 100 NCSA registered targets (60 easy and 40 challenging). Sign up at winscoreonline.com to pre-register. Call Bill Scott at 480-2202 for more info. Cost is $50 plus other options.

Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby ends at 1 p.m. Awards to follow at 3 at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose. loc.org

Sept. 10-18 – Special September Antlerless Hunt in specific Deer Management Units. For Region 9, units will be 9A and 9F. In Region 8, the units are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N.

Sept. 10 – One Day Walleye Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in from noon to 2 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Rules are simply one legal walleye (biggest). You do not need to be a member to participate. Entry fee is $35. For more info, call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245.

Sept. 11 – 5th annual All Deer Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, from 8 a.m. to noon, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. There will be 15 targets in various hunting scenarios. Cost is $15. There will also be a flea market archery/hunting/outdoor equipment. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

