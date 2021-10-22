Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30): Trap shooting, crossbow shooting, meetings and more

Oct. 1-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.

Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov

Oct. 24 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in WNY for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details check out dec.ny.gov.