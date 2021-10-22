Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30): Trap shooting, crossbow shooting, meetings and more

Oct. 1-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov
Oct. 24 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in WNY for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details check out dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 26 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting (virtual)starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bill Jedlicka talking about canoe camping and fishing in the St. Regis Canoe area of the Adirondacks. Request a meeting link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Oct. 27 – An Evening with Ed Marx with the Wildlands Network on the importance of the Allegany Wildlands from 7 to 8 p.m. with the WNY Land Conservancy. Register at https://www.wnylc.org/alleganywildlands. Free.
Oct. 27 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst, weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 30 – Cazenovia Park Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register on the website at buffaloaudubon.org. For more info call 585-457-3228.
Oct. 30 – Tree and Shrub Planting with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s RestoreCorps at Ellicott Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://bnwaterkeeper.salsalabs.org/ellicottcreekrestorecorpstreeplantingeventoctober302021 for more information.
Oct. 31 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits become available at license-issuing agents around the state.
Nov. 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Nov. 3 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst, weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Nov. 5 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every 2 weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Nov. 6-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.
Nov. 9 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be Water Trapping.
Nov. 10 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst, weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Final night of shooting.
Nov. 11 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the clubhouse of Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 and 13 – Free Active Military/Veteran Waterfowl Hunting Days
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big game season.
Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.org.
Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every 2 weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.