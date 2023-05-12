Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through May 14 – Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby. For details go to loc.org. Grand prize salmon is $15,000.

Today through May 19 – Salmon and Trout Slam out of Wilson Harbor. Seven salmon and trout over seven days. Entry fee is $300/boat. https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

Today through May 19 – $1K a Day salmon contest out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $150 per boat. https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 14 – Final Day Spring LOC Derby, ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, Sodus Bay. www.loc.org

May 14 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

May 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Wilson Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.

May 15 – Postmark deadline for Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott June 2-3. lakeontarioproam.net

May 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St. starting at 7 p.m.

May 16 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 16 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

May 18 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Drive, West Seneca. 6 p.m. fly tying and casting instruction; 7 p.m. “Fishing the Upper Genesee” with local expert Larry Kocholski. Open to the public. lecflyfisher.com

May 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program (final night) for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

May 20 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road. Space limited. Free. Call 276-7200 for more info.

May 20 – Sun Life Marina early season bass tournament 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. $80 per two-person team. Best two fish over 20 inches long.

May 20 – Sold Out/Full: Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic at Sprague Brook County Park, Glenwood, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20-21 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $400 for each day, plus $200 for overall ($1,000 total). https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 21 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame induction banquet at Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota. Doors open at 3 p.m.; dinner at 4 p.m. Tickets $25. Call Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588. https://nysohof.org/.

May 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Road, Lockport.

May 23 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 23 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 26 – Lewiston Smelt Festival, Lewiston Landing at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub starting at 5 p.m. Live music.

May 27-29 – 59th National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. laketroutderby.org

May 29 – Memorial Day Sporting Clays Shoot (100 birds, NSCA registered) at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting starts at 9 a.m. $50 for 100-bird main event. Register at winscoreonline.com.

