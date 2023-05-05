Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through May 14 – Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby. For details, go to loc.org. Grand prize salmon is $15,000.

May 7 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. 9 a.m. to noon Sundays; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call 335-4111 for more info.

May 9 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane.

May 9 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to public. Teams are five to seven shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 9 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 13 – Spring Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Two rotations at 9 a.m. and noon. 100-bird shoot, shotgun start. $60 per person. Registration only online at scorechaser.com. To benefit Ashley Butcher’s quest for Team USA. Call John at 628-2211 for more info.

May 13-19 – Salmon and Trout Slam out of Wilson Harbor. Seven salmon and trout over seven days. Entry fee is $300/boat. greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 13-19 – $1K a Day salmon contest out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $150 per boat. greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 13 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Space limited. Free. Call 276-7200 for more info.

May 13 – Sun Life Marina early season bass tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. $80 per two-person team. Best two fish over 20 inches long.

May 14 – Final Day Spring LOC Derby, ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, Sodus Bay. loc.org

May 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Wilson Town Hall.

May 15 – Postmark deadline for Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott June 2-3. lakeontarioproam.net

May 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

May 16 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are five to seven shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 16 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

May 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program (final night) for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

May 20 – Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sprague Brook County Park, Glenwood. Free. Email Sheehan at womensgroup@wnytroutunlimited.org for more information and to register.

May 20-21 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $400 for each day, plus $200 for overall ($1,000 total). greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 21 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame induction banquet at Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota. Doors open at 3 p.m.; dinner at 4. Tickets $25. Call Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588. nysohof.org/.

May 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Road, Lockport.

May 26 – Lewiston Smelt Festival, 5 p.m., Lewiston Landing at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub. Live music.

May 27-29 – 59th National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. laketroutderby.org

