Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

April 29-30 – Hamburg Gun Show at the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Opens at 9 a.m. both days. Admission is $7; 300 tables. Erie and Niagara County Pistol Clerks available. nfgshows.com.

April 30 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

May 1 – Regular spring turkey season begins. dec.ny.gov

May 1 – Opening day for walleye, pike, pickerel and tiger musky.

May 2 – Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Ridge West Seneca, 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, starting at 6 p.m. Admission $15. Sponsored by WNY Chapter of TU and UB Bassmasters.

May 2 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 2 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

May 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

May 2 – Tuesday Birding in Delaware Park in May from 6 to 8 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon and Buffalo Olmsted Parks. Binoculars provided. For ages 8 and up. $12 for Buffalo Audubon members, $15 general admission. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.

May 5-14 – Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby. For details go to loc.org. Grand prize salmon is $15,000.

May 5 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

May 6 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

May 6 – Free Fishing Clinic at Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, 230 Aldrich St., Gowanda, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information check out lecflyfisher.com.

May 9 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting at Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m.

May 13 – Spring Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Two rotations at 9 a.m. and noon. 100 bird shoot, shotgun start. $60 per person. Registration only online at scorechaser.com. To benefit Ashley Butcher’s quest for Team USA. Call John at 628-2211 for more info.

May 13-19 – Salmon and Trout Slam out of Wilson Harbor. Seven salmon and trout over seven days. Entry fee is $300/boat. https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 13-19 - $1K a Day salmon contest out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $150 per boat. https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 13 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Space limited. Free. Call 276-7200 for more info.

May 14 – Final Day Spring LOC Derby, ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, Sodus Bay. loc.org

May 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Wilson Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.

May 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

May 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

May 20 – Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic at Sprague Brook County Park, Glenwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Email Sheehan at womensgroup@wnytroutunlimited.org for more information and to register.

May 20-21 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $400 for each day, plus $200 for overall ($1,000 total). https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.