Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

April 22-23 – Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. Junior hunters must be accompanied by a fully-licensed mentor. For more information, check out www.dec.ny.gov.

April 23 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 24 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

April 25 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 25 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

April 25 – DEC Public Meeting on Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River at Woodlawn Beach State Park Lodge, Blasdell from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free to attend.

April 25 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Monthly Meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Guest speakers at 7 p.m. including guide Lindsay Agness talking youth programs.

April 27 - Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge Street, West Falls from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

April 29-20 – Hamburg Gun Show at the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Opens at 9 a.m. both days. Admission is $7; 300 tables. Erie and Niagara County Pistol Clerks available. www.nfgshows.com.

May 1 – Regular spring turkey season begins. www.dec.ny.gov

May 1 – Opening day for walleye, pike, pickerel, and tiger musky.

May 2 – Fly Fishing Film Tour at The Ridge West Seneca, 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca starting at 6 p.m. Admission $15. Sponsored by WNY Chapter of TU and UB Bassmasters.

May 2 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 2 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.

May 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m.

May 5-14 – Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby. For details go to www.loc.org. Grand prize salmon is $15,000.

May 5 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

May 6 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

May 6 – Free Fishing Clinic at Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, 230 Aldrich Street, Gowanda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information check out www.lecflyfisher.com.

May 20 – Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic at Sprague Brook County Park, Glenwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Email Sheehan at womensgroup@wnytroutunlimited.org for more information and to register.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.