Outdoors calendar (through May 15): Trap leagues, meetings, Youth/Adult Fishing Clinic

April 30-May 1 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Opens at 9 a.m. For more info call 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

May 1 – New Opening Day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskie.

May 1 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

May 1 – Spring Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and non-members are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 716-416-4487.

May 1 – Opening day, Spring Turkey Season for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov.

May 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

May 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s Swap Meet.

May 3 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

May 3 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

May 5 – LOTSA monthly meeting in Wilson Harbor: At the Dock talking kings and electronics with Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing at Bootleggers Cove Marina starting at 6 p.m.

May 6 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. The final session is set for May 20.

May 6 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting will also be open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292.

May 6-15 – Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $15,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. Register online or at weigh stations and other outlets. loc.org

May 7 – Youth/Adult Fishing Clinic starting at the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company in Gowanda and moving to Cattaraugus Creek from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information contact Bill Mansfield at 955-9785. For ages 6 and up. Preregister at gowandafirerescue.com. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

May 7 – 32nd Annual Antique Fishing Tackle Show from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #41, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport. $5 admission for adults. Kids 16 and under free. For more info contact Dan Bedford at 716-713-9410. Call Mark for appraisals at 716-751-6611.

May 7 – I love My Park Day registration is now open. Check out the interactive map on the Parks and Trails New York website to learn more and sign up for an event near you: https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.

May 7 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 716-276-7200.

May 10 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite trap. Discussion on nuisance trapping. For more info call Patti at 716-337-2556.

May 14 – Niagara Frontier Friends of the NRA Banquet at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. friendsofnra.org. Call Bob at 716-870-6871 for more info.

May 14 – Tree Identification Class at Draves Arboretum in Darien. To register call 585-547-3341 or visit dravesarboretum.org.

May 15 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Preregister with Colleen Gaskill at 716-628-9023 by May 13.

May 15 – Final day, Spring LOC Derby ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, 9660 Ridge Road, North Rose. Grand prize, first and second place winners in each category must arrive by 3 p.m.

