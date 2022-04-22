Outdoors calendar (through May 14): Trap leagues, outdoors hall of fame, new walleye start date

April 23-24 – Spring Youth Turkey Hunt weekend for junior hunters ages 12-15. All youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult. dec.ny.gov

April 24 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Shooting from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

April 24 – Spring Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and nonmembers are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 416-4487

April 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Postponed: April 26 – Angler Outreach Event with a presentation on Lake Erie at Woodlawn Beach State Park has been postponed until later this year.

April 26 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams consist of five people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

April 26 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

April 26 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Virtual Monthly Meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. If you would like the link to attend the Zoom meeting, send an email to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org. Featured speaker will be Sara Jane Mueller on her Penn State Brook Trout Study.

April 29 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays. Shooting will also be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 4. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

April 30 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

April 30 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Harry A. Smith Installation Dinner and Awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music. $35 per person. Call Tom Chiavetta at 649-9180 for details.

April 30 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. Registration begins at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6. Call 315-829-3588 for reservations by April 17. Cost is $27 per person.

April 30 – Niagara Musky Association Annual Banquet at Pearl Street Grill, 76 Pearl St. Tickets are $60.

April 30 – Dash for Cash Early Season Bass Tournament out of Sun Life Marina in Buffalo. Capped at 35 boats. Entry fee is $150 per two-person team. Call Patrick Schlosser at 445-0239 for more info.

April 30-May 1 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Opens at 9 a.m. For more info, call 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

May 1 – New Opening Day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskie.

May 1 – Opening day, Spring Turkey Season for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov.

May 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

May 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

May 5 – LOTSA monthly meeting in Wilson Harbor: At the Dock talking kings and electronics with Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing at Bootleggers Cove Marina starting at 6 p.m.

May 6 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. The final session is set for May 20.

May 6-15 – Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $15,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. Register online or at weigh stations and other outlets. loc.org

May 7 – Youth/Adult Fishing Clinic starting at the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company in Gowanda and moving to Cattaraugus Creek from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bill Mansfield at 955-9785. For ages 6 and up. Pre-register at gowandafirerescue.com. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

May 7 – 32nd Annual Antique Fishing Tackle Show from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 41, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport. $5 admission for adults. Kids 16 and under free. For more info, contact Dan Bedford at 713-9410. Call Mark for appraisals at 751-6611.

May 7 – I love My Park Day registration is now open. Check out the interactive map on the Parks and Trails New York website to learn more and sign up for an event near you: ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

May 7 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

May 14 – Tree Identification Class at Draves Arboretum in Darien. To register, call 585-547-3341 or visit dravesarboretum.org

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.