Outdoors calendar (through May 1): Archery, skeet and trap leagues; fish flea market

April 8-10 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starting Friday at 5 p.m. and ending Sunday at 1 p.m. Weigh-in Sunday only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Entry is $10 for age 13 and older. Youth 12 and under are free. Call Eric at 716-628-6078 for more info. Register at CMC Auto Repair in Wilson.

April 10 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

April 10 – Spring Trap League begins at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and non-members are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 716-416-4487.

April 10 – DEC Summer Conservation Camps open for registrations at 1 p.m. www.dec.ny.gov

April 10 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Lines Road, Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome. This is the final shoot.

April 12 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Andrew McCarthy, congressional candidate for NY24, will be a guest speaker.

April 12 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Focus will be on trap modification and preparation (boil, dye and wax methods). For more info, call Patti at 716-337-2556.

April 12 – Spring Trap and Skeet League underway at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

April 14 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) meeting and fishing flea market at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Seminar topic will be spring king salmon tactics at 7 p.m. Flea market will be from 5:30-7 p.m.

April 15 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for May 6, 2022.

April 15 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Shooting will also be open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292.

April 16 – Wild Animal Archery Shoot at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Register between 7 a.m. and noon. Shooting until 2 p.m. Cost is $12. Kids 12 and under are free.

April 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the 3-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m.

April 19 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo.

April 19 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League begins. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

April 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

April 21 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting at 7 p.m.

April 23 – Planting Trees – a How-to Workshop at the West Seneca Community Center and public library from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Tree Education Day. Email your name and phone number to info@BuffaloGreenFund.org.

April 23-24 – Spring Youth Turkey Hunt weekend for junior hunters ages 12-15. All youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult. www.dec.ny.gov

April 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner of Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

April 30 – Southtowns Walleye Assn. of WNY Harry A. Smith Installation Dinner and Awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music. $35 per person. Tickets must be purchased by April 15. Call Tom Chiavetta at 716-649-9180 for details.

April 30 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. Registration begins at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Call 315-829-3588 for reservations by April 17. Cost is $27 per person.

April 30 – Niagara Musky Association Annual Banquet at Pearl Street Grill, 76 Pearl St., Buffalo. Tickets are $60.

May 1 – New Opening Day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskie.

May 1 – Opening day, Spring Turkey Season for upstate New York.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.