Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

March 19 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

March 19 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

March 19 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Sign in from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822.

March 19 – Deer Search of WNY Blood Tracking Seminar, from 1 to 3 p.m. at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Call 652-4650 for more info.

March 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the 3-F Club, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m.

March 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

March 21 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues on Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to public. Teams are five to seven shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

March 22 – 1791 Society monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Weber VFW Post, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

March 23 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fisher International monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Program at 7 on Dry Dropper Techniques. lecflyfisher.com.

March 23 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

March 23 – Naples Creek Trout Sampling starting at 9 a.m. north of Naples at the Route 245 bridge.

March 24 – Delaware Park and Rumsey Woods Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon and Buffalo Olmsted Parks from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Register at buffaloaudubon.org. Members $12. General admission $15.

March 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s Awards Banquet at the Brookside, 2990 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. $40 per person. Call Chris Schotz at 260-7462.

March 25 – Buckhorn Island Birding from 9 a.m. to noon with Buffalo Audubon. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.

March 25 – Deadline for applications for the day-old pheasant chick program. Applications can be found at dec.ny.gov/animals/7271.html.

March 26 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

March 26 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF 27th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151.

March 26 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at West Falls Conservation, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.

March 26 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

March 26 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. From 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call 335-4111 for more info.

March 28 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Scott Cornett talking about “Fly Fishing for Wild Trout in North Central Pennsylvania.”

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.