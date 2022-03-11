Outdoors calendar (through March 27): Archery and pistol leagues, development meetings and more

March 10-13 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. eriepromotions.com
March 13 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 13 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 13 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info contact Jim at 683-2224. Next shoot is March 27.
March 14 – 1791 Society special meeting has been changed. Guest speaker will be Lee Zeldin, and it will be held at Weber VFW Post located at 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, at 7 p.m.
March 15 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
March 15 – Final season closing date for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky.
March 15 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.
March 17 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7 p.m.
March 18 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is April 1, 2022.
March 18 – National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament at the Center of Progress Bldg., NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, starting at 10 a.m.
March 19 – Ninth Fisherman’s Paradise Flea Market at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98 in Alexander. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2. Children under 12 are free. Call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168 for more info.
March 20 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. This is the final shoot-off. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
March 20 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
March 20 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 20 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting will be held at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. Call Chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for more info.
March 22 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden, start date for spring Trap/Skeet league. 12 rounds of trap or skeet (300 birds in any combination), 5-7 persons on a team. Open for shooting on Tuesdays from 6 -10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.
March 22 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
March 24 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 24 – Annual Sampling of rainbow trout on Naples Creek starting at 9 a.m. at the Route 245 bridge just north of the village of Naples with DEC Fisheries personnel.
March 25 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 27 – Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show at Clute Park Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive, Watkins Glen, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry $3. Kids 10 and under free. Call 607-426-5919 for more info.
March 27 – Deer Search of WNY educational "Blood Tracking Seminar" at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, open to the public. If you have an NYS Leashed Tracking Dog license or are interested in information, please attend. Contact 648-4355 if you are attending.
March 27 – Spring trap league begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.