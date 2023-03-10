Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 716-407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Through March 12 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. www.eriepromotions.com.

March 12 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

March 12 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com of call Chris at 716-628-4023.

March 12 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Dan at 716-680-2519.

March 14 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League begins at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. Three hundred total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

March 14 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 monthly meeting at the Attica American Legion Hall starting at 7:30 p.m.

March 15 – Final day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel, and tiger musky seasons and will reopen May 1.

March 16 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 17 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

March 18 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

March 18 – 10th Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market and Swap Meet at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $2.

March 19 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

March 19 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com or call Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.

March 19 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 19 – Deer Search of WNY Blood Tracking Seminar at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 1-3 p.m. Call 716-652-4650 for more info.

March 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the 3-F Club, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m.

March 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

March 23 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fisher International monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. on Dry Dropper Techniques. www.lecflyfisher.com.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.