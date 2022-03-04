Outdoors calendar (through March 22): Trap and archery leagues, close of walleye season and more

March 6 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292. Next shooting date is March 20.
March 6 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Next shooting date is March 20.
March 6 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, 55 Bridge Street, West Falls from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. Three to six person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
March 6 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation, 13319 Miller Avenue, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. Fourteen weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 6 – Application period opens for Summer Youth Environmental Education Camps starting at 1 p.m. There are four different camps. Cost is $350 per person. Visit www.dec.ny.gov for more information.
March 8 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Next shoot is March 22.
March 8 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Todd Aldinger, candidate for Congress for NY 24.
March 10 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 10-13 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. www.eriepromotions.com
March 11 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a three-spot or a five-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 12 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual awards banquet at The Brookside, 2929 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Tickets are $35 and the deadline is Feb. 28 to purchase them through pre-sale only. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133.
March 13 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. Fourteen weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 13 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun, 864 Cain Road, Angola from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. Three to six person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 13 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Jim at 683-2224. Next shoot is March 27.
March 14 – 1791 Society special meeting has been changed. Guest speaker will be Lee Zeldin, and it will be held at Weber VFW Post located at 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna at 7 p.m.
March 15 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
March 15 – Final season closing date for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky.
March 17 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 18 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a three-spot or a five-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
March 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more information, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is April 1.
March 19 – Fisherman’s Flea Market at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98 in Alexander. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2. Children under 12 are free. Call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168 for more information.
March 20 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
March 20 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more information, call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
March 20 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. Fourteen weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 20 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. Three to six person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting will be held at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. Call Chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for more information.
March 22 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Crittenden start date for spring Trap/Skeet league. 12 rounds of trap or skeet (300 birds in any combination), five to seven persons on a team. Open for shooting on Tuesdays from 6 -10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.