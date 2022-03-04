Outdoors calendar (through March 22): Trap and archery leagues, close of walleye season and more

March 14 – 1791 Society special meeting has been changed. Guest speaker will be Lee Zeldin, and it will be held at Weber VFW Post located at 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna at 7 p.m.

March 15 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

March 15 – Final season closing date for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky.

March 17 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

March 18 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a three-spot or a five-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.