Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Through Feb. 19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Check the website out at niagarafishingexpo.com for details on more than 200 seminars and 170 vendors.

Through Feb. 20 – Birds on the Niagara International Festival. For a complete program visit www.birdniagara.org.

Through Feb. 20 – 26th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count. www.birdcount.org.

Feb. 19 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 19 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com. Jerry – 698-3008.

Feb. 19 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan at 680-2519.

Feb. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. Call Frank at 523-0013 for details.

Feb. 20 – New deadline for submitting nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org.

Feb. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 21-22 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston every Tuesday, and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for non-members (members can shoot anytime). Contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625.

Feb. 22 – Rescheduled: Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Program will be selecting hackles for fly tying. lecflyfisher.com

Feb. 23 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 23 - Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the George Washington Club, 2805 Niagara Street, Buffalo from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo,4545 Transit Road in Williamsville from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tying a working fly. Every Saturday through March 4. Sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville. For more info call 276-7200.

Feb. 25 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 25 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on the Lower Niagara River and area tributaries from sunrise to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $25 plus $5 brown trout purse. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Feb. 28 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Orvis Fly Fishing expert Adam Slavinski taking about Atlantic salmon.

March 3 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.