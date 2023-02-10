Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Feb. 12 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 12 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, collinsconservation.com or call Chris at 628-4023.

Feb. 12 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Doug at 563-7532.

Feb. 14 –Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 meeting at the Attica Legion Hall, corner of West and Market) starting at 7:30 p.m. Discussion will be on the upcoming banquet March 4. For info call Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.

Feb. 14 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road. Focus will be on fur preparation and equipment. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556.

Feb. 14 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting, 2737 Main St., Newfane, at 7 p.m.

Feb. 14-15 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday for nonmembers (members can shoot anytime). Contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625.

Feb. 16-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Check the website out at niagarafishingexpo.com for details on more than 200 seminars and 170 vendors.

Feb. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 17-20 – Birds on the Niagara International Festival. For a complete program visit birdniagara.org.

Feb. 17-20 – 26th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count. birdcount.org.

Feb. 17 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Feb. 18 – Raw Fur Auction, Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale. Furs checked in at 7 a.m. Sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Kevin Parker at 474-7251 for info.

Feb. 18 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tying a working fly. Every Saturday through March 4. Sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville. For more info call 276-7200.

Feb. 18 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 20 – New deadline for submitting nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org.

Feb. 22 – Rescheduled: Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Program will be selecting hackles for fly tying. lecflyfisher.com

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.