Outdoors calendar (through March 18): Trap and archery leagues, fly fishing film festival

Feb. 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. Fourteen weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
Feb. 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 716-438-8601.
Feb. 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday (next shoot Feb 27). There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224. Next shoot is March 13.
Feb. 28 – Final season hunting date for ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbit, pheasant, varying hare and squirrel in various regions of the state. Check the regulations guide for details at www.dec.ny.gov.
March 1 – International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Joylan Theater, Springville, featuring 7 angling adventures from around the world, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Gerry Andrews at 907-748-1049. Proceeds to benefit the Springville Community Trout Pond.
March 1 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. Next shoot is March 15. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 716-359-2475.
March 3 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
March 4 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
March 4-6 – NRA Open Indoor Championships Conventional Pistol (.22 caliber) Sectional at the 10 X Shooting Club, 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. Individual or team. For more information, contact Peter Vasilion at p.vasilion@gmail.com.
March 5 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club annual awards banquet at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45. For more info, contact Frank Miskey, Jr. at 716-984-0610.
March 6 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292. Next shooting date is March 20.
March 6 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 716-553-7445. Next shooting date is March 20.
March 6 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Mike Cummings at 716-655-5030.
March 6 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation, 13319 Miller Ave., Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
March 6 – Application period opens for Summer Youth Environmental Education Camps starting at 1 p.m. There are 4 different camps. Cost is $350 per person. Visit www.dec.ny.gov for more info.
March 8 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822. Next shoot is March 22.
March 12 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual awards banquet at The Brookside, 2929 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Tickets are $35 and the deadline is Feb. 28 to purchase them through pre-sale only. Call Dave Whitt at 716-754-2133.
March 15 – Final season closing date for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky.
March 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is March 18, 2022. No shooting March 4.