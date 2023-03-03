Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. Eight species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 716-407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate per person, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

March 4-5 – Gun Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga, opening 9 a.m. each day. Admission $5. www.nfgshows.com.

March 5 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

March 5 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com or call Pat at 716-438-8601.

March 5 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 6 – Citizens Against Wind Turbines Open Meeting at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:45 p.m.

March 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

March 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

March 7 – International Fly-Fishing Festival at Joylan Theatre, 11 W. Main St., Springville. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $15. Proceeds to raise money for the Springville Trout Pond. For tickets: www.FlyFilmFest.com

March 9 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 9 – Great Lakes Day in Washington, D.C. https://www.glc.org/meetings/greatlakesday

March 10-12 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. www.eriepromotions.com.

March 11 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

March 12 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

March 12 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com or call Chris at 716-628-4023.

March 12 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Dan at 716-680-2519.

March 14 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League begins at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. Three-hundred total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

March 15 – Final day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky seasons and will reopen May 1.

March 17 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

March 18 – 10th Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market and Swap Meet at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $2.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.