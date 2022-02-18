Outdoors calendar (through March 18): Contests, meetings, archery leagues, trap shooting

Feb. 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.

Feb. 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.

Feb. 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday (next shoot Feb. 27). There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info contact Jim at 683-2224. Next shoot is March 13.