Outdoors calendar (through March 18): Contests, meetings, archery leagues, trap shooting
Outdoors calendar (through March 18): Contests, meetings, archery leagues, trap shooting

  Updated
Lower Niagara steelhead

Dan Ettipio of Amherst with a lower Niagara River steelhead he caught with Capt. Chris Cinelli.

 Capt. Chris Cinelli

Feb. 18-21 – 25th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count. https://www.birdcount.org/

Feb. 19-20 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

Feb. 20 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Chris Hogan at 628-4023.

Feb. 20 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.

Feb. 20 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292. Next shooting date is March 6.

Feb. 20 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday.  A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Next shooting date is March 6.

Feb. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. For more information contact chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

Feb. 22 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Next shoot is March 8.

Feb. 22 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited virtual monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Michael Hackney of The Eclectic Angler: Using Historic Fly Fishing Equipment and Techniques. Open to the public. Request a Zoom meeting link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 24 – Deadline for the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annual awards banquet set for March 5 at Kloc’s Grove1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca, at 5 p.m. Tickets $45. Presale only. Contact Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610.

Feb. 24 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 25 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 26 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest sponsored by the Niagara River Anglers Association. Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario tributaries. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston. $45 entry fee includes NRAA membership, the steelhead contest and $5 for largest brown trout. For more info call Ken Jackson at 946-6810.

Feb. 26 – 37th Annual Pistol Versus Archery Shoot – Cowboys and Indians – at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 10 a.m. $12 entry fee. ($15 to include beverages). 30 rounds with pistol and/or 30 arrows. Top 10 scores for each. Call Kevin at 430-1059 or John at 725-5822.

Feb. 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.

Feb. 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.

Feb. 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday (next shoot Feb. 27). There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info contact Jim at 683-2224. Next shoot is March 13.

Feb. 28 – Final season hunting date for ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbit, pheasant, varying hare and squirrel in various regions of the state. Check the regulations guide for details at dec.ny.gov.

March 1 – International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Joylan Theater, Springville featuring 7 angling adventures from around the world starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Gerry Andrews at 907-748-1049. Proceeds to benefit the Springville Community Trout Pond.

March 1 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. Next shoot is March 15. For more info contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

March 4-6 – NRA Open Indoor Championships Conventional Pistol (.22 caliber) Sectional at the 10 X Shooting Club, 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. Individual or team. For more information contact Peter Vasilion at p.vasilion@gmail.com.

March 6 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292. Next shooting date is March 20.

March 6 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday.  A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Next shooting date is March 20.

March 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is March 18, 2022. No shooting March 4.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

