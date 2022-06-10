 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Outdoors calendar (through June 26): What's happening in outdoor activities around WNY

  • Updated
  • 0
Olcott king salmon

Bob Matje, 83 and his son Bob of Malvern, PA, hit the waters off Olcott as they have done for more than 30 years with Capt. Vince Pierleoni and Thrillseeker Sportfishing. Their reward this time was this beautiful king salmon. The elder Matje is a proud veteran with 44 jumps under his belt. 

 Capt. Vince Pierleoni photo
Support this work for $1 a month

June 11-19 – 38th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual walleye derby. You must be a member of the club. www.southtownswalleye.com.

June 12 – Western NY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Hamburg starting at 1 p.m.

June 12 – Final Day, National Fishing and Boating Week. www.takemefishing.org

June 12- Final day, Invasive Species Awareness Week. Check out https://www.wnyprism.org/  

June 14 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 14 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

People are also reading…

June 14 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane starting at 7 p.m. Panel discussion with Sen. Rob Ortt, Sheriff Mike Filicetti, County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski and others on the new gun laws.

June 15 – Singles 12-week trap league begins at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start on July 13.

June 15 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat.

June 15 – Opening day of the regular bass season in New York State.

June 15 – Opening day of muskellunge season in the Great Lakes for New York.

June 17 – Deadline to register for the New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie set for June 25-August 7. Cost is $35. Register at www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

June 18 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

June 18 – Gorgefest at Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Falls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Geology and history hikes, animal meet and greets, native plant education and hands-on activities. Register at www.wnylc.org/gorgefest.

June 18 – WNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament out of Buffalo Harbor/Lake Erie. https://www.nykbf.com/

June 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake Street, Wilson. For more info call 523-0013.

June 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

June 22 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

June 25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25 – Orchard Park Wesleyan Church Fishing Derby, 7295 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids ages 5 to 17. Pre-register at https://www.opwc.org/single-post/fishing-derby.

June 25 – Wilson Conservation Club 37th Annual Kids Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon in any Niagara County waters for ages 3 to 14. Measuring station at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info call Gary Alt at 315-767-532

June 25 – Town of Newfane Kids Fishing Derby at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott from 8 a.m. to noon. Free.

June 25 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at Chestnut Ridge County Park Pond, Route 277, Orchard Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-register online at www.ecfsc.org or by phone through DEC at 533-4070.

June 25 – Boy Scouts of America Fishing Derby through the Greater Niagara Frontier Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ellicott Creek Park, Tonawanda.

June 26 – N-O Narcotics Anonymous Fishing Derby and Day of Sharing at Widewaters Marina, Lockport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. For more info call 341-6563 or 984-6605.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News