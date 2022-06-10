Outdoors calendar (through June 26): What's happening in outdoor activities around WNY

June 11-19 – 38th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual walleye derby. You must be a member of the club. www.southtownswalleye.com.

June 12 – Western NY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Hamburg starting at 1 p.m.

June 12 – Final Day, National Fishing and Boating Week. www.takemefishing.org

June 12- Final day, Invasive Species Awareness Week. Check out https://www.wnyprism.org/

June 14 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 14 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

June 14 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane starting at 7 p.m. Panel discussion with Sen. Rob Ortt, Sheriff Mike Filicetti, County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski and others on the new gun laws.

June 15 – Singles 12-week trap league begins at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start on July 13.

June 15 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat.

June 15 – Opening day of the regular bass season in New York State.

June 15 – Opening day of muskellunge season in the Great Lakes for New York.

June 17 – Deadline to register for the New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie set for June 25-August 7. Cost is $35. Register at www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

June 18 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

June 18 – Gorgefest at Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Falls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Geology and history hikes, animal meet and greets, native plant education and hands-on activities. Register at www.wnylc.org/gorgefest.

June 18 – WNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament out of Buffalo Harbor/Lake Erie. https://www.nykbf.com/

June 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake Street, Wilson. For more info call 523-0013.

June 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

June 22 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

June 25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25 – Orchard Park Wesleyan Church Fishing Derby, 7295 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids ages 5 to 17. Pre-register at https://www.opwc.org/single-post/fishing-derby.

June 25 – Wilson Conservation Club 37th Annual Kids Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon in any Niagara County waters for ages 3 to 14. Measuring station at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info call Gary Alt at 315-767-532

June 25 – Town of Newfane Kids Fishing Derby at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott from 8 a.m. to noon. Free.

June 25 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at Chestnut Ridge County Park Pond, Route 277, Orchard Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-register online at www.ecfsc.org or by phone through DEC at 533-4070.

June 25 – Boy Scouts of America Fishing Derby through the Greater Niagara Frontier Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ellicott Creek Park, Tonawanda.

June 26 – N-O Narcotics Anonymous Fishing Derby and Day of Sharing at Widewaters Marina, Lockport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. For more info call 341-6563 or 984-6605.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.