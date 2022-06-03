Outdoors calendar (through June 21): What's happening around WNY in outdoor sports

June 3-5 – WNY Walleye Classic and Expo out of Barcelona. June 3 is Big Fish Friday; June 4 is the Walleye Classic. The new Outdoor Expo will also be going on. For more information on the tournament or how to become a vendor, contact 490-4226.

June 4-12 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org

June 5 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Shooting is from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

June 5 – Spring Trap League continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and nonmembers are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 416-4487.

June 6-12- Invasive Species Awareness Week. Check out wnyprism.org/.

June 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester.

June 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

June 7 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 7 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams consist of five people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

June 8 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Two-person teams are allowed to weigh in two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.

June 8 – Singles 12-week trap league begins from 6-9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start July 13.

June 9 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Sign up for the walleye derby at the meeting.

June 10 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300-bird scratch league. Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

June 11 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at 9 a.m. at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

June 11 – Teach Me to Fish Free Fishing Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tifft Farm’s Lake Kirsty, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd. Visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27123.html for more information. Contact Mike Todd at 851-7013 to preregister.

June 11 – Buckhorn Island State Park Bio-Blitz with Buffalo Audubon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to buffaloaudubon.org.

June 11 – Get Outdoors and Get Together Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Learn a new skill like fishing, archery, birdwatching, geocaching or orienteering. Enjoy hikes, face painting, nature play stations and more. For more info, go to reinsteinwoods.org or call 683-5959. No registration required.

June 11 – New York Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament on Cayuga Lake. nykbf.com/

June 11-12 – Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament.

June 11 – Kids Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon at West Canal Marina, 4070 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda/Pendleton, sponsored by the Pendleton Lions Club.

June 11-19 – 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s walleye derby. You must be a member of the club. southtownswalleye.com

June 15 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat.

June 15 – Opening day of the regular bass season in New York State.

June 15 – Opening day of muskellunge season in the Great Lakes for New York.

June 18 – WNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament out of Buffalo Harbor/Lake Erie. nykbf.com/

June 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall. For more info, call 523-0013.

June 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.