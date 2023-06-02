Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

June 3-11 – National Fishing and Boating Week

June 4 – Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden Open House and BBQ starting at noon. Youth JOAD and fishing for kids.

June 6 – State of Lake Ontario public meeting at 7 p.m., Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester.

June 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 6 p.m. in Pavilion No. 2 at Sheridan Park, Tonawanda. This will be the club’s annual swap meet.

June 6 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

June 6 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. $40 per boat. Best two fish for two anglers (minimum size 20 inches).

June 8 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Captains Gary Katta of Kongo Sportfishing and John Forbes of Times Two Charters will be talking about Lake Erie walleye fishing.

June 8 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

June 10-18 – 39th Annual Southtowns Walleye Derby with over $100,000 in cash and prizes. southtownswalleye.com

June 10-11 – Orleans County Open Tournament. Weigh-in at the Black North Inn, Point Breeze. Two days of fishing, best five salmon and five trout each day. Call 585-704-7996 for more info.

June 10 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Space limited. Free. Call 276-7200 for more info. Classes for June 3 are filled.

June 10 – Get Outdoors and Get Together Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reinstein Woods Nature Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga. Free. reinsteinwoods.org or call 683-5959.

June 10 - Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Pendleton Lions Club, from 9 a.m. to noon, West Canal Park and Marina, 4070 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda. Free.

June 10 - Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve's Lake Kirsty, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd. Call DEC at 851-7013 to pre-register. Free.

June 13 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

June 13 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 15 – Statewide Bass Season opens, along with Great Lakes muskellunge season.

June 15 - Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. $40 per boat. Best three fish.

June 17 – 38th Annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club. Fish any Niagara County waters from 8 a.m. to noon. Measuring station at the club. Awards at 1 p.m. Call Gary Alt at 315-767-5328 for more info.

June 17-18 – ASA Qualifier Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 10 a.m., 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Registration starts at 8 a.m. It is a 20-target 3D shoot. Cost is $25. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 18 – Father’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. 100-bird nonregistered event.

June 18 – Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby for kids 15 years and under from 8 to 11 a.m., Widewaters Marina, Lockport. Hosted by Lock-City Moose Lodge No. 617.

June 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting starting at 6 p.m. Contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for location.

June 20 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.