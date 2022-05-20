Outdoors calendar (through June 20): Safe Boating Week, trap leagues, castfish tournament

May 1-31 –Spring Turkey Season continues for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov.

May 21-27 – National Safe Boating Week

May 21-22 – Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, will be hosting a 20-target qualifier shoot for the New York State Championship Shoot July 23-24. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin at 430-1059.

May 22 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

May 22 – Spring Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and nonmembers are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 416-4487.

May 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie Roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

May 24 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 24 – Evening Birding Hike at Beaver Island East Marsh from 6 to 8 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Meet at the East River Road parking lot. Donations accepted. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

May 24 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of five people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

May 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee, starting at 6:30 p.m. for the board and 7 for the general meeting.

May 27 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting will also be open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

May 28 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

May 28 – Fifth Annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament noon to midnight. Two-person teams, $100 entry fee. Best six catfish total weight. Livewell mandatory. One-day Seneca Nation fishing license included. Boats, kayaks and bank fishermen allowed. Pre-registration starts May 15 at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving.

May 28-30 – 58th Annual Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. laketroutderby.org

June 2 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/1-Fish Contest from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, contact Capt. Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

June 2 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Capt. Brandon Hall of Rochester Sportfishing talking about Summer LOC Derby tactics. It is open to the public.

June 3-4 – Niagara County Skip Hartman Memorial Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. lakeontarioproam.net

June 4 – Free fishing clinic at Allegany State Park’s Redhouse Lake from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27123.html for more information. Contact Mike Todd at 851-7013 to preregister.

June 4-12 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.