Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

May 27-29 – 59th National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. laketroutderby.org.

May 28 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

May 29 – Memorial Day Sporting Clays Shoot (100 birds, NSCA registered) at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting starts at 9 a.m. $50 for 100-bird main event. Register at winscoreonline.com.

May 30 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

May 30 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 30 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited month meeting at The Ridge, 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, starting at 7 p.m. Final meeting until September.

June 1 – Opening Day, Inland Muskellunge season. dec.ny.gov.

June 1 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish contest out of Wilson and Olcott. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Fish from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Best three fish. For more info contact Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

June 2-3 – Skip Hartman Memorial Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. lakeontarioproam.net.

June 2-3 – WNY Walleye Classic out of Barcelona and hosted by Primitive Patriot Outdoors. Big fish Friday and six-fish tourney on Saturday. For more information contact 490-4226.

June 2-4 – 65th Annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage. $45 for adults, $6 for ages 12-17; $20 for full-time students. buffaloaudubon.org to register.

June 3-11 – National Fishing and Boating Week

June 3 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at the East Aurora Fish and Game Club, 1016 Luther Road, East Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. For kids 15 and under. Register at 9:30 a.m. Call Chris Bennett for more info at 982-2342.

June 3 – Classic Side-by-Side Skeet Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Entry fee $25. Call Fred Lima at 479-4833 for more info. Shooting starts at 10 a.m.

June 3 – Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge fishing opportunities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop into the visitor center to grab fishing gear (on loan with bait) at 1101 Casey Road, Bason.

June 3 – Caledonia Trout Festival at Big Springs Museum, Caledonia, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, live music, antique fishing tackle memorabilia, kids fishing pond and more.

June 4 – Open House and BBQ starting at noon at the Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Youth JOAD and fishing for kids.

June 6 – State of Lake Ontario public meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

June 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

June 6 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

June 6 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 10-11 – Orleans County Open Tournament. Weigh-in at the Black North Inn, Point Breeze. Two days of fishing, best five salmon and five trout each day. Call 585-704-7996 for more info.

June 10 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Space limited. Free. Call 276-7200 for more info. Classes for June 3 are already filled.

June 10 – Get Outdoors and Get Together Day at Reinstein Woods Nature Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. reinsteinwoods.org or call 683-5959.

June 15 – Statewide Bass Season Opens, along with Great Lakes muskellunge season.

June 17-18 – ASA Qualifier Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 10 a.m. It is a 20-target 3D shoot. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $25. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.