Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

May 20-21 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament out of Wilson Harbor. Entry is $400 for each day, plus $200 for overall ($1,000 total). https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation

May 21 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week spring trap league at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 716-335-4111 for more info.

May 21 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame induction banquet at Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota. Doors open at 3 p.m.; dinner at 4 p.m. Tickets $25. Call Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588. https://nysohof.org/.

May 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Road, Lockport.

May 23 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

May 23 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

May 26 – Lewiston Smelt Festival, Lewiston Landing at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub starting at 5 p.m. Live music.

May 27 – 6th Annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tourney. Contest is 10 a.m. to midnight, best 6 fish. Registration fee $60 per team (up to 3 anglers). Register at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving.

May 27 – Beginner Birding at North Tonawanda Audubon/Klydell Wetlands from 1-3 p.m. Register at www.buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

May 27-29 – 59th National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. www.laketroutderby.org

May 28 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week spring trap league at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 716-335-4111 for more info.

May 29 – Memorial Day Sporting Clays Shoot (100 birds, NSCA registered) at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting starts at 9 a.m. $50 for 100-bird main event. Register at winscoreonline.com.

May 30 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

May 30 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

May 30 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited month meeting at The Ridge, 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca starting at 7 p.m. Final meeting until September.

June 1 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish contest out of Wilson and Olcott. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Fish from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Best 3 fish. For more info, contact Mike Johannes at 716-523-1727.

June 2-3 – Skip Hartman Memorial Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. www.lakeontarioproam.net.

June 3 – Classic Side-by-Side Skeet Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Entry fee $25. Call Fred Lima at 716-479-4833 for more info. Shooting starts at 10 a.m.

June 3 – Caledonia Trout Festival at Big Springs Museum, Caledonia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, live music, antique fishing tackle memorabilia, kids fishing pond and more.

June 4 – Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Open House and BBQ starting at noon. Youth JOAD and fishing for kids.

June 10 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Space limited. Free. Call 716-276-7200 for more info. Classes for May 27 and June 3 are already filled.

