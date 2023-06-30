Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Sunday through July 30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. loc.org

July 4 – Firecracker 4th Sporting Clays Shoot (100 birds, NSCA registered) at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting starts at 9 a.m. $50 for 100-bird main event plus Lewis and Class options. Register at winscoreonline.com or at the club.

July 5 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Capt. Jonathan Ross talking Summer Tournament Winning Techniques. Meeting is at North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

July 11 – Erie County Trappers Association summer meeting starting at 7 p.m. 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons. Potluck picnic. Bring a dish.

July 11 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

July 11 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 12 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 13 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign up 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 14 – 13th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Free Tournament for LOTSA members. lotsa1.org.

July 14-15 – Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. walleyeshootout.com.

July 15 – 20th Annual LOTSA King Salmon Tournament and picnic. You must preregister. Entry fee is $70. Sign up at lotsa1.org.

July 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott.

July 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St. starting at 7 p.m.

July 18 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

July 18 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

July 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Niagara River Station, 355 E. River Road, Grand Island, starting at 6:30 p.m.

