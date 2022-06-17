Outdoors calendar (through July 5): Things to see and do around Western New York

June 19 – Final day, 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s walleye derby ending at 4 p.m. southtownswalleye.com. Awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m. July 10 at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

June 19 – Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby at Wide Waters Marina, Lockport, hosted by Lock-City Moose Lodge 617 for kids age 15 and under. Weigh-ins from 8 to 11 a.m. followed by lunch and awards.

June 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson. For more info, call 523-0013.

June 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

June 21 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 21 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

June 22 – Singles 12-week trap league begins at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start July 13.

June 22 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

June 24-25 – Monroe County Offshore Classic Tournament. Main event is Saturday. Sponsored by the Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association and Lake Ontario United. Multispecies tournament. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com

June 24 – Sixth Annual Veterans Fishing Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Dunkirk. Register at WNY Heroes at 630-5020, Ext. 202.

June 25 – Cornell’s Raptor Experience, to be held at Montezuma Audubon Center (2295 Route 89, Savannah). Two sessions are available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $10/child, $20/adult, $50/family. Call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.

June 25 – NYS Scholastic Clay Target Program Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. For registered teams, but non-affiliated youth may participate. mysctp.com/events/new-york-state-championship/

June 25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25 – Orchard Park Wesleyan Church Fishing Derby, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7295 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park. For kids ages 5 to 17. Pre-register at opwc.org/single-post/fishing-derby.

June 25 – Wilson Conservation Club 37th Annual Kids Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon in any Niagara County waters for ages 3 to 14. Measuring station at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. For more info, call Gary Alt at 315-767-5328.

June 25 – Town of Newfane Kids Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott. Free.

June 25 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at Chestnut Ridge County Park Pond, Route 277, Orchard Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-register online at ecfsc.org or by phone through DEC at 533-4070.

June 25 – Boy Scouts of America Fishing Derby through the Greater Niagara Frontier Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ellicott Creek Park, Tonawanda. Cost is $5. Register through wnyscouting.org. Open to Scouts and non-Scouts.

June 25-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie begins. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

June 25 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

June 26 – N-O Narcotics Anonymous Fishing Derby and Day of Sharing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Widewaters Marina, Lockport. Bring a dish to pass. For more info, call 341-6563 or 984-6605.

June 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger roads.

June 30 – Double Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 4 – Firecracker 100 bird Sporting Clay Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. $50 for the main event. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. All shooters welcome. Contact phasteddie1@yahoo.com for more info.

July 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ at 7 p.m., Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

July 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.