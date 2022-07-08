Outdoors calendar (Through July 31): What to see and do around Western New York

Through Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. Registration is closed. www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Through July 31 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby continues. For more information check out www.loc.org. Sign up before 7 a.m. to fish the same day.

July 10 – 38th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual walleye derby awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg at 1 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.com.

July 12 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 12 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

July 12 – Open meeting on Industrial Wind Turbines on Lake Erie starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Guest speakers include Sen. George Borrello and several area charter boat captains. For more info call Sharen Trembath at 549-4330.

July 12 – Second Amendment forever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers include Steve Sams and Claudia Tenney.

July 12 – Erie County Trappers Association family potluck dinner/meeting at the Wattengel’s, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons at 7 p.m. For more info call 337-2556.

July 13 – 50-Target Doubles League begins at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton for 10 weeks. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 13 – Singles 12-week trap league begins at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start on July 13.

July 13 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

July 14 – Double Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 15 – Curt Meddaugh Memorial Tournament of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. www.lotsa1.org You must be a member.

July 15 – Big Fish Friday, Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. Fishing 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Weigh in begins at 4 p.m.

July 16 – Sunset Bay Shootout. Shotgun start at 7 a.m. Inside pier heads by 3:30 p.m. Cooler drop off by 4:30 p.m. Live weigh in at 5 p.m.

July 16 – Canoeing at Beaver Meadow, North Java. Two sessions (9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Cost is $10 for Buffalo Audubon members; $15 for non-members. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

July 16 – LOTSA King Salmon Tournament. www.lotsa1.org. You must be a member. Make sure you register for the club picnic that will be immediately following the weigh in.

July 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact Frank Campbell for meeting location at 523-0013.

July 19 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board Meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

July 20 – Fly tying class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with local expert Greg Piotrowski. Call 276-7200 to register.

July 20 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

July 23-24 – NYS Archery Shooter’s Association Championship Shoot at Allied Sportmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. both days. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 for more info.

July 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting and summer picnic at Wolcottsville Sportsmen’s Club, Wolcottsville starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.

July 27 – Fly tying class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with local expert Greg Piotrowski. Call 276-7200 to register.

July 27 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

July 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Niagara River Station, 355 East River Road, Grand Island.

