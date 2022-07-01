Outdoors calendar (through July 31): What to do around Western New York

Here is the Western New York outdoors calendar for events happening in the region:

Through Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. Registration is closed. www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

July 2-31 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby. For more information, check out www.loc.org. Sign up before 7 a.m. to fish the same day.

July 4 – Firecracker 100 bird Sporting Clay Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. $50 for the main event. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. All shooters welcome. Contact phasteddie1@yahoo.com for more info.

July 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

July 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

July 5 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

July 5 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. Contact Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

July 6 – Singles 12-week trap league begins at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615. A doubles league will start on July 13.

July 6 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

July 7 – Double Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 716-335-4111.

July 7 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association general membership meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. A panel of captains will talk about summer fishing.

July 9 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at www.orvis.com/buffalo. Call 716-276-7200 for more info.

July 9 – Grand Island Owl Prowl from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon and WNY Land Conservancy in Margery Gallogly Nature Preserve looking for eastern screech owls. Meet inside Assumption Cemetery on Whitehaven Road. Register at www.buffaloaudubon.org.

July 9 – WNY Kayak Bass Tournament on the Oak Orchard River. Check out www.nykbf.com for details.

July 10 – 38th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual walleye derby awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 1 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.com.

July 12 – Open meeting on Industrial Wind Turbines on Lake Erie starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Guest speakers include Sen. George Borrello and several area charter boat captains. For more info call Sharen Trembath at 716-549-4330.

July 12 – Erie County Trappers Association family potluck dinner/meeting at the Wattengel’s, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons, at 7 p.m. For more info, call 716-337-2556.

July 13 – 50-Target Doubles League begins at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, for 10 weeks. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

July 15 – Curt Meddaugh Memorial Tournament of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. www.lotsa1.org You must be a member.

July 16 – LOTSA King Salmon Tournament. www.lotsa1.org. You must be a member.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.