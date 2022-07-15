Outdoors calendar (through July 31): New York Walleye Derby continues

July 15-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. Registration closed. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

July 15-July 31 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby continues. For more information, visit loc.org. Sign up before 7 a.m. to fish the same day.

July 19 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 19 – Spring Trap and Skeet League at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

July 20 – 50-target doubles league at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, for 10 weeks. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 20 – Singles 12-week trap league at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 20 – Doubles trap league at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 20 – Deadline to register for the Bart’s Cove Duel in Dunkirk walleye tournament July 30-31. Contact Mark Mohr for entry at 998-9871.

July 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. southtownswalleye.com.

July 21 – Doubles trap league, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at 6 p.m. Contact Frank Campbell for location at 523-0013.

July 19 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

July 20 – Fly-tying class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 4-6 p.m. with local expert Greg Piotrowski. Call 276-7200 to register.

July 20 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

July 23-24 – NYS Archery Shooter’s Association Championship Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. both days. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 for more info.

July 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting and summer picnic at Wolcottsville Sportsmen’s Club, 6584 Ditch Road, Wolcottsville, starting at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.

July 27 – Fly-tying class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 4-6 p.m. with local expert Greg Piotrowski. Call 276-7200 to register.

July 27 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

July 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting from 6:30-9 p.m. at Niagara River Station, 355 E. River Road, Grand Island.

July 30-31 – Bart’s Cove Duel in Dunkirk walleye tournament 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871.

July 31 – LOC Derby ends at 1 p.m. with Awards Ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. in Sodus Bay. loc.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.