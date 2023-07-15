Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through July 30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. loc.org

July 16 – Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout Breakfast of Champions

July 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott.

July 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

July 18 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

July 18 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 19 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

July 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

July 20 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 22 – I Bird NY Challenge from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Call 683-5959 for more information.

July 22 – Dennis Stoberl Memorial Kids Fishing Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Boston Town Park, 8500 Boston State Road, Boston. Free. For kids 15 years old and younger. Call Jim at 310-4646 for more info.

July 23 – Double T Archery Memorial Shoot, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Cost is $15 per person. 30 3-D targets and 15 bag targets.

July 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs summer picnic meeting at 6 p.m., Hartland Conservation Club, 3606 Orangeport Road, Gasport. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks provided.

July 25 – Trap or Skeet League continues from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. 300 rounds of trap or skeet in any combo. 5-7 person teams. Call Ben at 983-0026 for more info.

July 25 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 26 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

July 27 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Niagara River Station, 355 East River Road, Grand Island.

July 29-20 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational, Dunkirk. New York waters only. Call 998-9871 for more info.

July 30 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby ends at 1 p.m. with awards to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, North Rose. loc.org

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.