Outdoors calendar (through July 28): Plenty of fishing tournaments on docket

July 11-25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby continues. loc.org.
July 10-11 – Oswego Pro-Am Tournament. facebook.com/Oswego-Pro-Am-546142425425498/
July 11 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 13 – Second Amendment ForEver monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Assemblyman Angelo Morinello. The new Niagara County Gun Owners Rights Advisory Panel will also be in attendance.
July 14 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.
July 16 – Final day, registration for the Fall "Becoming an Outdoors-Woman" Program in Silver Bay, Sept. 10-12. Register at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6287769/Event-Registration.
July 16-17 – 11th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. walleyeshootout.com.
July 16-17 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association club tournaments. For details check out lotsa1.org.
July 17-18 – Sodus Pro-Am Tournament. sodusproam.com for details.
July 18 – 25th Annual Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Heritage Banquet at the 3-F Conservation Society. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for tickets.
July 18 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m.
July 21 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.
July 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Niagara River Station, 355 East River Road, Grand Island, starting at 7 p.m.
July 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting (date change) at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.com
July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.
July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.
July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.
July 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.