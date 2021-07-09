Outdoors calendar (through July 28): Plenty of fishing tournaments on docket

July 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting (date change) at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.com

July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.

July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.

July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.

July 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.

Canceled:

July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.