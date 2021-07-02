Outdoors calendar (through July 22): Trap shooting, fishing tournaments and more

July 4-25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby continues. loc.org.

July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

July 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.