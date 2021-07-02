Outdoors calendar (through July 22): Trap shooting, fishing tournaments and more

July 4-25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby continues. loc.org.
July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.
July 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.
July 7 – Summer/Fall Trap League starts at Alden Rod & Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden, through Sept. 17. This is a 300-bird scratch league. There will be a 50-bird shoot at the banquet on Sept. 18. Practice and new shooters welcome. Junior shooters shoot for half price. Sign up times are 6-8 p.m. every Friday, and 12-2 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
July 8 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at the Town of Newfane Marina at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Chris Petrucci on summer salmon and trout trolling techniques for fishing contests.
July 10 – Awards Ceremony for the Southtowns Walleye Association’s Walleye Derby starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. To be held at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.
July 10-11 – Oswego Pro-Am Tournament. www.facebook.com/Oswego-Pro-Am-546142425425498/
July 10 – King of the Oak Tournament No. 2 (Agitator Jack and Clarence Crisp Memorial) out of Point Breeze (www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/)
July 10 – Oak Orchard Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze (www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/)
July 10 – Guided paddles on the lower Genesee River from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the launch at the foot of Petten Street off Lake Avenue, Rochester. Preregister at https://www.geneseewaterways.org/Events. There is a fee for canoe and kayak rentals.
July 11 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 13 – Second Amendment ForEver monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Assemblyman Angelo Morinello. The new Niagara County Gun Owners Rights Advisory Panel will also be in attendance.
July 14 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.
July 16-17 – 11th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. walleyeshootout.com.
July 16-17 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association club tournaments. For details check out lotsa1.org.
July 17-18 – Sodus Pro-Am Tournament. sodusproam.com for details.
July 18 – 25th Annual Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Heritage Banquet at the 3-F Conservation Society. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for tickets.
July 18 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m.
July 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.com
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.