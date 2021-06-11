Outdoors calendar (through July 1): Fishing tournaments galore in WNY

Through June 13 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org
Through 13 – Bassmasters Classic at Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 12-13 – Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament held out of Point Breeze and Bald Eagle ports. https://www.facebook.com/orleanscountyopen/?ref=br_rs
June 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 15 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 19 – Regular black bass and Great Lakes muskellunge/tiger musky season opener.
June 19 – 36th Annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club from 8 a.m. to noon. Fish any Niagara County waters. For kids ages 3-14. For more info call Gary at 345-9769.
June 19 – Bald Eagle Tournament Series Event No. 2. On Lake Ontario. For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/BaldEagleTournamentSeries/.
June 20 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board month meeting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott. For more information contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
June 22 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 23 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1- or 2-person.
June 24 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
June 26 – Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. All kids 15 years of age and younger. Preregister at ecfsc.org.
June 26 – Monroe County Offshore Classic out of Rochester. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/.
June 26-July 25 – LOC Summer Derby. loc.org.
June 26 – NY Kayak Bass Tournament Western Schedule for Buffalo Harbor/Lake Erie. nykbf.com
June 26-27 – New York State Free Fishing Weekend
June 27 – Sportsmen’s Coon Hunters Association of Batavia Summer 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon at 8776 Hopkins Road, Batavia. Cost is $12 per person. For more info call Geoff Tuttle at 585-356-2163.
June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
June 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1- or 2-person.
July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
