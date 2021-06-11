Outdoors calendar (through July 1): Fishing tournaments galore in WNY

June 19 – Bald Eagle Tournament Series Event No. 2. On Lake Ontario. For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/BaldEagleTournamentSeries/.

June 20 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board month meeting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott. For more information contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.

June 22 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 23 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, 1- or 2-person.

June 24 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.