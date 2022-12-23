Outdoors calendar (through Jan. 7): Things to see and do in Western New York

Through Jan. 5 – National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count. Check out https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more info.
Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for bow, crossbow and muzzleloader.
Dec. 29 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.
Dec. 31 – Final day for a 3-fish walleye limit in the lower Niagara River. As of Jan. 1, the limit will be one fish per person with a minimum size of 18 inches through March 15.
Jan. 1 – Clays for Cash Fun Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads starting at 9 a.m. Targets will be set by Angelo Toto. Please preregister at the club or at winscoreonline. 100 targets. For more info, call Bill Scott at 716-480-2202. Entry fee is $45 with $10 Lewis option.
Jan. 1–12 Annual First Day Hikes. More than 75 hikes across the state. Held in conjunction with NYS Parks, DEC, and the Canal Corporation. Check out https://parks.ny.gov for details.
Jan. 2-March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence for registering. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 716-407-3021. https://captbobsoutdoors.com.
Jan. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Brian Weidel with USGS on forage base surveys in Lake Ontario. It is open to the public.
Jan. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Jan. 20, 2023.
Jan. 7 – Fur Handling Seminar at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road in Collins, in conjunction with the Erie County Trappers Association from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info call Patti at 716-337-2556 or Hoot at 716-397-1315.
Jan. 7 – Beginner birding and eBird Tutorial with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, from 2-4 p.m. Preregister at www.buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Jan. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event building. For more info call Bruce at 716-542-9929. www.nfgshows.com
Jan. 8 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Marty Handley at 716-870-2653.
Jan. 8 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.
