Outdoors calendar (through Jan. 26): Things to see and do around WNY

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence for registering. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. https://captbobsoutdoors.com.

Jan. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event building. For more info call Bruce at 542-9929. nfgshows.com

Jan. 8 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 8 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 10 – Second Amendment forever monthly meeting (SAfE) at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski.

Jan. 12 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 14 – North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program starting at 1 p.m. Located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Preregister by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Jan. 15 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 15 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 15 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. For more info call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Jan. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Program will be “Wet Fly Swing.” New members welcome. They teach fly fishing.

Jan. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Assn. of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. southtownswalleye.com

Jan. 20 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Feb. 3, 2023.

Jan. 21-22 – Wolcottsville/Akron Gun Show at the Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission. nfgshows.com

Jan. 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.