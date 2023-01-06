 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar (through Jan. 26): Things to see and do around WNY

Bobby Joe Frost perch ice fishing

Bobby Joe Frost finally found some safe ice in the Adirondacks and managed to catch some perch like this one this week.

 Bobby Joe Frost photo
Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence for registering. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. https://captbobsoutdoors.com.

Jan. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event building. For more info call Bruce at 542-9929. nfgshows.com

Jan. 8 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 8 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 10 – Second Amendment forever monthly meeting (SAfE) at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski.

Jan. 12 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 14 – North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program starting at 1 p.m. Located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Preregister by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Jan. 15 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 15 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 15 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. For more info call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Jan. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Program will be “Wet Fly Swing.”  New members welcome. They teach fly fishing.

Jan. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Assn. of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. southtownswalleye.com

Jan. 20 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Feb. 3, 2023.

Jan. 21-22 – Wolcottsville/Akron Gun Show at the Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission. nfgshows.com

Jan. 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

