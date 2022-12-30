Outdoors calendar (through Jan. 26): Things to see and do around Western New York

Through Jan. 5 – National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count. Check out audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more info.

Through Jan. 1 – Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for bow, crossbow and muzzleloader.

Jan. 1 – New walleye regulations go into effect for the lower Niagara River. The daily limit reduces from 3 to 1. The minimum size remains at 18 inches.

Jan. 1 – Clays for Cash Fun Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads starting at 9 a.m. Targets will be set by Angelo Toto. Please preregister at the club or at winscoreonline.com. 100 targets. For more info, call Bill Scott at 480-2202. Entry fee is $45 with $10 Lewis option.

Jan. 1-12 – Annual First Day Hikes. Over 75 hikes across the state, held in conjunction with News York State Parks, DEC and the Canal Corp. Check out parks.ny.gov for details.

Jan. 2-March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St., Clarence, for registering. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Jan. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester. Guest speaker will be Brian Weidel with USGS on forage base surveys in Lake Ontario. It is open to the public.

Jan. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

Jan. 5 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Starts at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 6 – Derby Launch Party at Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 6 to 10 p.m., at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. New derby details revealed at 7:30 p.m. For more info, call Kim at 864-2938.

Jan. 6 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Jan. 20, 2023.

Jan. 7 – Fur Handling Seminar at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road in Collins, in conjunction with the Erie County Trappers Association, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556 or Hoot at 397-1315.

Jan. 7 – Beginner birding and eBird Tutorial with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Preregister at buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Jan. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event building. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929. nfgshows.com

Jan. 8 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 8 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 15 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 15 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League begins at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Maxwell Station, Olcott. For more info, call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Jan. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Jan. 19 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Program will be “Wet Fly Swing.” New Members welcome. They teach fly fishing.

Jan. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association. of WNY monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. southtownswalleye.com

Jan. 21-22 – Wolcottsville/Akron Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron. $5 admission. nfgshows.com

Jan. 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma.

