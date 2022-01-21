Outdoors calendar (through Feb. 6): Archery and trap leagues, Rabbit Derby

Feb. 4 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is Feb. 18.

Feb. 5 – Jim Stearns Memorial Rabbit Hunt hosted by the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club, end of Oakes Road, Olean. For more info call Joe Tomeno at 607-389-2545.

Feb. 6 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.