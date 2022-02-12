 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar (through Feb. 26)
Outdoors calendar (through Feb. 26)

Lower river steelhead

Capt. Nick Calandrelli of Lewiston with a lower river steelhead he caught this week. 

 Capt. Chris Cinelli

Feb. 13 – 50-Bird 5-Stand Tournament at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 9 a.m. The 5-Stand building is heated. For more info call 438-2009.

Feb. 13 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Feb. 13 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.

Feb. 13 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday (next shoot Feb 27). There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info contact Jim at 683-2224. Next shoot is Feb. 27.

Feb. 15 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. Next shoot is March 1. For more info contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

Feb. 16 – Free Webinar on the Great Backyard Bird Count (Feb. 18-21) and how to get involved starting at 2 p.m. Sign up in advance at birdcount.org.

Feb. 17 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14- week) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 18 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.  Next session is March 18, 2022.No shooting March 4.

Feb. 18-21 – 25th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count. https://www.birdcount.org/

Feb. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair held at their clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. Tables $35. New and used hunting and fishing equipment. Open to the public. Free entry and parking. For more info call 796-5372.

Feb. 19 – Raw Fur Auction at Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, starting at 10 a.m. No fur checked in before 7 a.m. Sponsored by Cattaraugus County Trappers Association. For more info call Kevin Parker at 474-7251.

Feb. 19-20 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

Feb. 19 – Chautauqua Lake Walleye Ice Fishing Contest sponsored by Hogan’s Hut, Stow from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Entry fee $30; Junior anglers age 15 and under, $15.

Feb. 20 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Chris Hogan at 628-4023.

Feb. 20 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.

Feb. 20 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292. Next shooting date is March 6.

Feb. 20 – Indoor 3-D archery league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday.  A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Next shooting date is March 6.

Feb. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. For more information contact chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

Feb. 22 – 38th Annual indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Next shoot is March 8.

Feb. 22 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited virtual monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Michael Hackney of The Eclectic Angler: Using Historic Fly Fishing Equipment and Techniques. Open to the public. Request a Zoom meeting link at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 24 – Deadline for the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annual awards banquet set for March 5 at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca, at 5 p.m. Tickets $45. Presale only. Contact Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610.

Feb. 26 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest sponsored by the Niagara River Anglers Association. Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario tributaries. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston. $45 entry fee includes NRAA membership, the steelhead contest and $5 for largest brown trout. For more info call Ken Jackson at 946-6810.

Feb. 26 – 37th Annual Pistol Versus Archery Shoot – Cowboys and Indians – at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 10 a.m. $12 entry fee. ($15 to include beverages). 30 rounds with pistol and/or 30 arrows. Top 10 scores for each. Call Kevin at 430-1059 or John at 725-5822.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

Canceled: Feb. 17-20 - Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.

