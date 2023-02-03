Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Feb. 4-5 – Fly Tying Demo at Cabela’s, Cheektowagabeing given by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 – Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Admission $5. nfgshows.com.

Feb. 5 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 5 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com. Pat – 438-8601.

Feb. 5 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty at 870-2653.

Feb. 6 – Citizens Against Wind Turbines Open Meeting at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 7-8 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston every Tuesday, and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for non-members (members can shoot anytime). Contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625.

Feb. 9 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Program will be selecting hackles for fly tying. lecflyfisher.com

Feb. 9 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 11 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo,4545 Transit Road in Williamsville from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tying a working fly. Every Saturday through March 4. Sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville. For more info call 276-7200.

Feb. 11 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 11 – 35th Annual Harry A. Smith Dinner/Dance/Awards at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 5:30 p.m. $45 tickets, pre-sale only. Call Mike at 983-2757.

Feb. 11 – North Forest Rod and Gun Club ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Beginner shotgun shooting at 1 p.m. Register in advance. Call Colleen at 628-9023.

Feb. 12 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 12 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com. Chris – 628-4023.

Feb. 12 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Doug at 563-7532.

Feb. 14 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road. Focus will be on fur preparation and equipment. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556.

Feb. 16-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Check the website out at niagarafishingexpo.com for details on more than 200 seminars and 170 vendors.

Feb. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg at 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Feb. 18 – Raw Fur Auction at Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main Street, Hinsdale. Furs checked in at 7 a.m. Sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Kevin Parker at 474-7251 for info.

Feb. 20 – New deadline for submitting nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.