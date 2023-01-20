Outdoors calendar (through Feb. 19): Things to see and do in Western New York

Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Jan. 21-22 – Wolcottsville/Akron Gun Show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron. $5 admission. nfgshows.com

Jan. 22 – Winter Trap Shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 22 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign-in times will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan at 680-2519.

Jan. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Town of Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie, Lockport.

Jan. 24-25 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues from 4 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday, at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, for nonmembers (members can shoot anytime). Unlimited shoot ahead or behind. Contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625. Will run for eight weeks.

Jan. 26 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma.

Jan. 28 – Niagara Waterfowl at Buckhorn Island State Park (Grand Island) from 9 a.m. to noon with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Take a hike along the Niagara River to view and identify waterfowl. Binoculars are available to borrow. Registration is free. Register at buffaloaudubon.org or call 585-457-3228. Donations are accepted.

Jan. 31 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Region 9 DEC’s Scott Cornett giving his State of the Streams presentation.

Jan. 31 – Final Day for submitting nominations to the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org

Feb. 3 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Feb. 17, 2023.

Feb. 4 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info, email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 4 – Winter Wonderland in the Woods at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. For more information, contact Reinstein Woods at 683-5959, or visit reinsteinwoods.org

Feb. 4-5 – Fly Tying Demo at Cabela’s, Cheektowaga, from 1 to 5 p.m., given by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International.

Feb. 9 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Program will be selecting hackles for fly tying. lecflyfisher.com

Feb. 14 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road. Focus will be on fur preparation and equipment. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556.

Feb. 16-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Check the website out at niagarafishingexpo.com for details on more than 200 seminars and 170 vendors.

