Outdoors calendar (through Dec. 21): Trap permits, regular big game season, lake trout

Dec. 2 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14-week) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 2 – DEC Virtual Public Meeting on Lake Ontario starting at 6 p.m. to answer questions on posted videos on the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/. Follow the link for the meeting or call 518-549-0500 with an access code of 648 787 439. For more info call Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, at 315-654-2147.

Dec. 3 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.