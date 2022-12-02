Outdoors calendar (through Dec. 20): Things to see and do in Western New York

Through Dec. 11 – Regular Big Game Season continues in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 4 – Final day, Northern Zone Regular Deer Season.

Dec. 4 – Final day for Registration for the Becoming an Outdoor Woman Snow Event to be held Feb. 3-5 at Allegany State Park. Check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html#Upcoming for details.

Dec. 4 – John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament on the lower Niagara River for Niagara Musky Association members. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 for the contest. Contact John Pensyl at 628-9563.

Dec. 4 – Winter Trap Shooting starts at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m. This is the Christmas party that includes a buffet dinner for $20.

Dec. 8 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Christmas meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries.

Dec. 8 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 13 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be James Ostrowski, Second Amendment attorney and prominent author of several books on liberty.

Dec. 13 – Erie County Trappers Association Christmas party and awards at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Contact Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 14 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s monthly meeting for delegates only at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m. Call Chris Schotz at 390-3223 for more info.

Dec. 15 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Jemiolo Youth Lifetime License drawing will take place.

Dec. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. southtownswalleye.com.

Dec. 16 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Jan. 6, 2023.

Dec. 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

