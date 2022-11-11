Outdoors calendar (through Dec. 1): What to see and do around WNY

Here is the calendar of events for outdoors enthusiasts:

Oct. 1-Nov. 18 – Early Big Game Archery Season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 22-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone Regular Deer Season.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone Crossbow Season.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 15 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Nov. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Nov. 17 – Final day of the Canada goose South Area split. Next season will be Nov. 26-Jan. 15.

Nov. 18 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Dec. 2.

Nov. 18 – Final day, Southern Zone early archery and crossbow seasons.

Nov. 19 – Regular big game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 19 – Gorgeous Gulls at Devil’s Hole State Park from 10 a.m. to noon with Buffalo Audubon. Binoculars are available for loan. Donations accepted. For more info call 585-457-3228 or register at buffaloaudubon.org.

Nov. 19-20 – Region 9 Deer Check Station on Route 16, one mile south of the Town of Holland in Erie County.

Nov. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson.

Nov. 26 – Western Zone duck season opens, closing on Jan. 1.

Nov. 26 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area through Jan. 15.

Dec. 1 – Lake trout season opens in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

