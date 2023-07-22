Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through July 30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. www.loc.org

July 23 – Double T Archery Memorial Shoot, 1120 North French Road, Amherst from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. 30 3-D targets and 15 bag targets.

July 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs summer picnic meeting at the Hartland Conservation Club, 3606 Orangeport Road, Gasport starting at 6 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks provided.

July 25 – Trap or Skeet League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Crittenden from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., as well as Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 300 rounds of trap or skeet in any combo. 5-7 person teams. Call Ben at 983-0026 for more info.

July 25 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 26 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 27 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Niagara River Station, 355 East River Road, Grand Island starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 29-20 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational, Dunkirk. NY waters only. Call 998-9871 for more info.

July 30 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby ends at 1 p.m. with awards to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, North Rose. www.loc.org

Aug. 1 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 1 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester.

Aug. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 2 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Opens from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat for each. Best 3 bass.

Aug. 3 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is the final week. Targets may be ATA registered.

Aug. 4 – Reel Impact Fishing Tournament with PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Catching Dreams Charters on the lower Niagara River. Call Ned Librock at 870-5326 for more info.

Aug. 4 – A Night of Reels and Revelry with WNY Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with Summer Bash at The Atrium, 1 Robert Rich Way, Buffalo. Call 204-2535 for tickets or more info.

Aug. 4-6 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Walleye Derby. Three fish per day, NY waters only. Call 640-2776 for more info.

Aug. 6 – Niagara Musky Association summer picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeirer Park, Cheektowaga. Please RSVP.

Aug. 9 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

